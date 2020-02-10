Leading candidates in 7 constituencies at Azerbaijani parliamentary elections revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Candidates who gained the greatest number of votes in seven constituencies at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have been defined, Trend reports.

These are the following MP candidates:

17th Yasamal District 3 - Elnur Allahverdiyev (41 percent)

35th Khatai District 3 - Rauf Arifoglu (49.2 percent) – independent candidate

42nd Sumgayit District 2 - Tahir Mirkishili (50.1 percent) –YAP

44th Sumgayit-Khizi District - Mushfig Mammadli (45.8 percent) - YAP

77th Astara District - Rashad Mahmudov (57.6 percent) - YAP

123rd Kalbajar District - Agil Mammadov (71.7 percent) - YAP

125th Zangilan-Gubadli Sistrict - Imamverdi Ismayilov (40.3 percent) - YAP.

The list of candidates from the remaining constituencies can be found here.

Thus, the leading candidates in the parliamentary elections in all 125 constituencies became known.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections amounted to 47.81 percent (2,247,092 voters) out of 5,329,461 voters.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.