EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament

Politics 11 February 2020 18:44 (UTC+04:00)
EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The European Union (EU) issued a statement in connection with the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 11 referring to the EU.

The EU shares the initial assessment by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The EU looks forward to continuing dialogue and working closely with Azerbaijani institutions, including the newly elected parliament, for the benefit of all citizens.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Philippines to terminate troop agreement with U.S.
Philippines to terminate troop agreement with U.S.
Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13
Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13
Pentagon requests 705 bln USD in budget for FY 2021
Pentagon requests 705 bln USD in budget for FY 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
SOCAR talks drilling plans related to Karabakh field Oil&Gas 21:01
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency (PHOTO) Politics 20:54
Most of tourists arrived in Turkey by plane in 2019 Turkey 20:33
Iran drills well at Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 20:26
Iran's Isfahan oil refining company commissions several platforms Oil&Gas 20:22
ADB to allocate loan to Georgia for infrastructure development Finance 20:09
Export of Iranian goods to neighboring countries up Business 20:06
Iran eyes private sector investment in refineries Oil&Gas 20:06
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in Georgia Business 20:01
Uzbekistan to develop co-op with Malaysia in cybersecurity area ICT 19:43
Azerbaijan's tax system continues to change for better Economy 19:34
Chinese Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on successful parliamentary elections Politics 19:25
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas fields in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments for repair, construction of roads Transport 18:51
EDB, Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna Invest agree on joint projects Business 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank starts co-op with Saudi Arabia Finance 18:45
EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament Politics 18:44
Kazakh Kcell telecommunications company takes measures to increase its liquidity ICT 18:36
Strategic currency reserves almost reach GDP volume in Azerbaijan Economy 18:31
Turkey's exports of defense products to Azerbaijan down in January 2020 Turkey 18:27
Oil forecast heavily revised down amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijani minister: Number of field tax audits greatly decreases Economy 18:26
PHASIS Oil Company reveals details of construction of oil refinery in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:23
Economy Minister: Azerbaijan actively combating shadow economy Economy 18:20
Statistics on fishery revealed in Azerbaijan Economy 18:09
Mining & metallurgical plant project being developed in Turkmenistan Construction 18:08
Exports of Turkey's defense industry down in January 2020 Turkey 18:04
Egypt population reaches 100 million people Arab World 18:03
US dollar to soon fall in value in Iran - CBA Finance 17:57
Expert: Some opposition groups always tried to denigrate elections in Azerbaijan Politics 17:54
EBRD supports reconstruction of Georgia’s HPP Oil&Gas 17:41
Uzbekistan, UK discuss expanding trade, economic, investment co-op Business 17:37
New platforms prepared to be set up at Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:35
Snam updates on work within Trans Adriatic Pipeline Oil&Gas 17:33
Meetings of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Arab countries widely covered by foreign media Society 17:29
Turkey discloses number of passengers served at new Istanbul Airport in January Turkey 17:18
Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy discloses oil production volumes for January 2020 Oil&Gas 17:17
TAP is among crucial projects for diversifying gas import sources, says Italy Oil&Gas 17:14
Electricity production increases in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:03
Iran to build Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline Oil&Gas 17:00
Hydrocarbons to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 16:55
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s customs committee increase Finance 16:55
Azerbaijani State Highway Agency constructing new overhead pedestrian crossing in Baku Transport 16:54
Ashgabat, Kabul mull regional infrastructure projects Business 16:54
TAP, IGB among main projects for Greece’s national interest Oil&Gas 16:53
Analyst: Int'l election observation mission in Azerbaijan disappointed radical forces Politics 16:43
Croatia considers imperative to further develop gas supply projects from Caspian region Oil&Gas 16:23
Azerbaijan expanding ties with Iran in logistics & transport Transport 16:22
Tender for modernization of millisecond-catalytic cracking unit opens in Turkmenistan Tenders 16:22
Assistance in Karabakh conflict’s settlement among Russia’s foreign policy priorities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:20
Iran to run drone system to monitor power, water network Business 15:55
Political analyst: OSCE ODIHR only fulfills pre-assigned task Politics 15:51
Turkmenistan, EU discuss diversification of energy supplies to world markets Oil&Gas 15:37
Kazakhstan may further decrease oil extraction within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 15:24
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries up in 2019 Turkey 15:22
Russia’s Transneft pays damages for spoiled oil to more Kazakh oil companies Oil&Gas 15:20
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for certification of measuring channels Tenders 15:14
UK PM Johnson to reshuffle senior ministerial positions on Thursday Europe 15:13
Azerbaijan discloses number of people kept in quarantine in Baku on suspicion of having coronavirus Society 15:12
Price of frozen chicken meat may increase in Georgia Business 15:05
Turkey's exports to OIC countries up in 2019 Turkey 14:59
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender for providing facilities with equipment Tenders 14:42
Uzbekistan intends to produce high-quality shoes Business 14:41
Iran to satellite launch failure, aims for more with next satellite launch Business 14:33
Kazakh Atyrau refinery announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 14:30
Iran reveals figures on economic development Business 14:16
Number of civil aviation aircraft in Turkey up in 2019 Turkey 14:14
Azerbaijani investment company: coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on markets Finance 14:14
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Bushehr province Nuclear Program 13:55
Kazakhstan expecting to make agreements on oil export to Belarus Oil&Gas 13:52
Average yield of term deposits in national currency of Uzbekistan increases Finance 13:45
Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions stop growing Oil&Gas 13:23
Equinor to use new equipment for boosting production in North Sea Oil&Gas 13:12
Iranian oil minister reveals volume of coke to be produced Oil&Gas 13:10
Kazakhstan yet to resume oil export to China Oil&Gas 13:07
Small gasoline refinery commissioned on Iran's border with Afghanistan Oil&Gas 13:03
Uzbekistan launches sale of high-quality gasoline Oil&Gas 13:01
Turkmenistan's Agriculture Ministry opens tender to purchase pesticides for plants Tenders 12:59
Kazakhstan sees acceleration of its GDP growth Business 12:57
Swiss government warns against cancelling EU free-movement pact Europe 12:46
Renewable energy sees increasing share in EU heating, cooling Oil&Gas 12:45
Kazakhstan to evacuate more of its citizens from China due to coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 12:45
Passengers with invisible disabilities to be served at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport as priority (PHOTO) Society 12:41
US company to build new terminal in Georgian Batumi port Transport 12:33
Direct air communication may open between Ukrainian and Georgian cities Transport 12:23
Milk production in Uzbekistan to receive massive quality boost Business 12:23
Agreement on sponge coke production at 2 refineries inked in Iran Oil&Gas 12:20
Platform 24B ready for operation at Iran’s South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:15
Airbus unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests Europe 12:13
Zenith Energy updates on works at Azerbaijan’s Jafarli field Oil&Gas 12:08
Turkmenistan allocates funds for creating IP centers ICT 12:07
Iranian industry ministry discloses values of foreign investment projects Business 12:03
Azerbaijani defense minister to attend meeting at NATO headquarters Politics 12:03
Minister: Iran continues import substitution Business 12:01
Turkmenistan's president appoints deputy prime ministers as curators Turkmenistan 11:58
Kazakhstan gold reserves increase in Jan. 2020 Finance 11:37
Iran sees decrease in industrial production Business 11:37
BP expects to keep Azeri ACG oil output stable as Shah Deniz gas powers ahead Oil&Gas 11:37
Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan meets vice-rector of ADA University Society 11:23
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 10 Oil&Gas 11:23
All news