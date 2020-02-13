President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Kurdamir branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:01 on Feb. 12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Kurdamir branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev met with carpet weavers.

Welcoming the enterprise team, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- I congratulate you on the opening of the carpet factory and wish you every success. I am glad that a carpet factory is opening in Kurdamir District as well. A lot of work has recently been carried out in this direction. There are plans to open 32 factories, of which 11 are already in operation. One factory is officially opening in Kurdamir district today. According to the information available to me, about 100 jobs have been created here for women. This is a very positive fact. On the one hand, we provide jobs to citizens, especially women. On the other hand, our ancient art, the art of carpet weaving will develop. You continue this art, share your experience and knowledge with the younger generation. Thus, you are gaining new opportunities for yourself, while at the same time making an important contribution to the future successful development of our country. After all, carpet weaving is our ancient art, while carpets are export-oriented products. Our main task now is to increase exports in the non-oil sector.

There is a great demand for Azerbaijani carpets in the world. Foreign visitors to our country show great interest in carpets. Considering that 3,170,000 foreigners visited our country last year and their number will further increase this year, the demand for our carpets will also increase. You will have more work to do. Here you will be provided with a good salary and excellent working conditions. It is possible to say that all workers of the factories that have recently opened under the umbrella of “Azerkhalcha” are satisfied.

Carpet-weavers: And we are very pleased. Thank you very much, we are grateful to you. We wish you a long life. May Allah protect you!

Carpet-maker Yeman Abdurahmanova: Mr. President, welcome to our district, to our enterprise. We have been waiting for you with great pride. We are glad that you are here to meet with us. On behalf of all the women representing the intelligentsia of Kurdamir district, our elderly mothers and weavers, I would like to express our deep gratitude to you. Mr. President, greetings to you, your family, children and grandchildren. May Allah grant you good health and a long life, so that you continue the legacy of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Dear Mr. President! May the day come when you sign the Victory Day order.

Mr. President, I apologize, maybe I talk a lot. The carpet factory in Kurdamir began to operate in the 1930s. Our mothers and grandmothers continued this work, and now it is being continued by us. In 1989, a carpet factory was opened in Kurdamir. We gathered all the girls. Initially, there was a factory only in the village of Shilyan of Kurdamir district. After a carpet factory was opened in the city of Kurdamir, workshops were created in the villages of Yenikand, Kohnabazar, Kohunlu and Shilyan. However, there is a huge difference between those workshops and now. There is a huge difference both in terms of equipment and in terms of the ornaments. The new workshops play a major role in the sale of our products. When meeting with our girls, I always say: remember those working conditions? Our beautiful workshop is now equipped according to European standards. May Allah grant good health to both our President and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. You value our art and do everything to keep it alive. After 2001, the factory stopped its operation. When women asked me as a carpet specialist why the carpet factory wasn’t working, I was embarrassed to answer. And now I feel a sense of great pride.

Mr. President, on behalf of not only the carpet weavers but also of all the elders of Kurdamir, I express my gratitude to you. You have eliminated the differences between cities and villages. Today, villagers also use gas, are uninterruptedly provided with electricity and water.

Mr. President, in May 2017, on the occasion of the anniversary of the “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company, you awarded me the “Taraggi” medal as a leading carpet specialist. I said at the conference for all the weavers of Kurdamir to hear: this medal is not only mine. It belongs to all carpet-weavers.

An “ASAN xidmət” Center has opened in our city today. All office buildings have been built. Whatever department or organization one visits, everywhere one is greeted with a smile and politely escorted. And all this is thanks to you. Nobody will forget that.

Mr. President, we had to travel for more than an hour and a half from the village of Shilyan to the city. Now we can reach the outermost parts of Shilyan in just five minutes. Greetings to you on behalf of all elderly mothers, thank you, thank you very much! May Allah rest the souls of your father and mother. May their souls always be your support. On behalf of all the mothers, greetings to you, your children and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. Thank you very much!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you for your kind words.

Yeman Abdurahmanova: Thank you very much. These words are coming from the heart, I am being sincere.

President Ilham Aliyev: I know. You are absolutely right. Very large changes have taken place in Kurdamir district recently. I said at the opening of the “ASAN xidmət” center today that I visited Kurdamir for the first time as President in 2005. There were problems with electricity at the time. It is possible to say that there were no roads, there was no gas, there was no water, there were no jobs. As a result of the comprehensive measures taken, we have gradually resolved all these issues. First of all, there should be a supply of electricity, after which all the villages of Kurdamir should be provided with gas. Only two villages have not been supplied with gas yet. This will be accomplished this year or in 2021. Thus, gas supply rate will reach 100 percent. Half, or 50 percent of roads, have been renovated. The remaining 50 percent will be fully renovated by 2023. The problem with drinking water in the city of Kurdamir was resolved in 2013. Modular type water treatment facilities have been installed in the villages. More than 40 new facilities will be installed. Such a beautiful factory has been opened to create jobs. You will see how beautiful the “ASAN Həyat” complex and the “ASAN xidmət” center are. A total of 320 types of services will be provided there. At the same time, there will be nice cafés, public places, a cinema and places for children's entertainment there. So a community center has been set up. The establishment of such a center in Kurdamir is evidence of a special attitude to the district because this center will cover six districts.

The establishment of a carpet factory is of particular importance. As you noted, it is possible to say that we were about to lose this art in the regions. In the regions, there were machine tools left over from the old days only in the houses. Weavers worked on an individual basis. There were practically no orders and it was impossible to sell the woven carpets. You are well aware that you need equipment, facilities and material to create a carpet.

Yeman Abdurahmanova: Praise be to Allah, everything is available.

President Ilham Aliyev: How can you weave a carpet without all this? And how to sell a woven carpet? Therefore, our art of carpet weaving was alive only in the city of Baku perhaps. However, each of our regions has its own school of carpet weaving. Therefore, the goal of creating 32 factories across the country was to keep this art alive in the regions, to attract women, to create excellent conditions for them to earn good money, to benefit our citizens and the state. We are achieving this. I am sure that all the carpets woven here will be worthy of the highest price and you will pass on this art to the younger generation through these factories. I can see that there are young girls among you. I am sure that they will gain experience and then will attract their children. Thus, our ancient art of carpet weaving will live forever. I congratulate you once again and wish you success. Thank you!

Carpet-weavers: Thank you very much, we are grateful to you!

The head of state then cut the carpet woven here.