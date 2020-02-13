Azerbaijan's CEC considering OSCE ODIHR appeal on parliamentary elections (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting on the parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

Appeals related to the elections including the appeal of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are considered at the meeting.

The OSCE ODIHR appealed to the CEC on Feb. 11 in connection with the parliamentary elections held on Feb. 9. Head of the OSCE/ODIHR’s Election Observation Mission Peter Tejler requested that the accreditation of one of the observers, Aygun Attar, to be canceled.

After consideration, the issue of revoking the accreditation of Aygun Attar was put to a vote and adopted by a majority of votes.

The CEC meeting continues.