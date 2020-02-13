Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of parliamentary elections at 33rd Khatai constituency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The voting results of the recent parliamentary elections at the 33rd Khatai constituency in Baku were cancelled at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 13, Trend reports referring to CEC.

An MP candidate from this constituency appealed to CEC and requested to annul the voting results of the constituency due to offenses.

While considering the appeal, the shortcomings which could affect the voting results were revealed, and this provided a legal basis for cancelling the voting results.

A proposal was made at the meeting to annul the election results of this constituency and as a result of the voting, the proposal was accepted.

Huseynbala Miralamov was the leading candidate in this constituency.