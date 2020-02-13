Azerbaijan’s CEC considers appeals on number of constituencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) at its meeting Feb. 13 has considered appeals related to a number of constituencies following the recent parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

The appeals on the 10th Binagadi third, the 14th Khazar, the 15th Yasamal first, the 28th Sabunchu third, the 42nd Sumgayit second, the 45th Absheron, the 50th Absheron Gobustan, the 60th Salyan-Neftchala, the 67th Jalilabad, the 72nd Yardimli-Masalli, the 79th Imishli, the 91st Ujar, the 95th Terter, the 109th Balakan and the 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituencies were considered.

After discussions, it was decided to hand over the appeals to the district election commissions for consideration with the subsequent submission of the results to the Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission.