Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO)

Politics 13 February 2020 20:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended a meeting held at NATO headquarters in Brussels at the level of Defense Ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, security issues and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and the future of the mission were discussed.

Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
US Senate advances war powers resolution to limit US military sction in Iran
US Senate advances war powers resolution to limit US military sction in Iran
Ambassador: Iran - country most visited by Azerbaijani citizens
Ambassador: Iran - country most visited by Azerbaijani citizens
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Iran
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Iran
Loading Bars
Latest
Supplies of petroleum products to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 21:01
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) Politics 20:59
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Yazd province Business 20:51
Minister: Task of Iranian gov’t - to take measures for future investments Business 20:43
Financial indicators of Georgian Terabank demonstrate positive outcomes Finance 20:40
US Aladdin Middle East company expanding territory for oil, gas exploration in Turkey Oil&Gas 20:37
Poultry breeding developing in western Turkmenistan Business 20:35
Georgia to build bypass road Transport 20:32
Azerbaijan’s CEC decides on 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency within parliamentary elections Politics 20:31
Azerbaijani CEC cancels voting results of parliamentary elections in four constituencies Politics 20:31
Turkey-Syria trade down in 2019 Turkey 20:28
Title of Honorary Doctor of ADA University conferred on well-known US analyst Politics 20:17
Foundation of thermal power plant laid in northern Iran Business 20:14
International airport to start operations in southern Kazakhstan Transport 20:09
Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 20:02
Number of cars registered in Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed Transport 19:45
New project launched at Iran’s Tabriz Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 19:45
Russia's Sberbank connects mobile operators of Uzbekistan to its payment system Finance 19:44
Azerbaijan discloses most unprofitable types of insurance as of 2019 Economy 19:32
US-China energy trade set to pick-up significantly Oil&Gas 19:19
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of parliamentary elections at 33rd Khatai constituency Politics 19:15
Azerbaijan’s CEC considers appeals on number of constituencies Politics 19:07
Russian industrial company to develop co-op with Turkmenistan Construction 18:55
Weight of essential oils exported by Iran revealed Business 18:50
Foreign company eyes to establish helicopter airline in Uzbekistan Transport 18:47
SOCAR Georgia Gas expands pipeline network in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:33
Iran's gold export affected by sanctions Business 18:33
Georgian APM Terminals Poti present plans for creation of port Construction 18:14
Finland hopes to diversify, increase bilateral trade further with Azerbaijan: ministry Business 18:10
HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact China 18:01
Iran increases gas production at South Pars Oil&Gas 17:58
Number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey increases Turkey 17:55
Azerbaijani CEC annuls election results of 74th Lankaran constituency Politics 17:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates national Greco-Roman wrestling team (PHOTO) Politics 17:53
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of 35th Khatai constituency at parliamentary elections Politics 17:45
Russian company boosts furniture production in Uzbekistan Business 17:38
Election results for 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency canceled in Azerbaijan Politics 17:38
Ali Ahmadov: Parliamentary elections - new manifestation of democracy in Azerbaijan Politics 17:37
Uzbekistan launches Samarkand-Tashkent-Saint Peterburg bus route Transport 17:26
New deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan appointed Economy 17:18
Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat: police Europe 17:18
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss joint projects Business 17:15
Iran's gold export is weak - official Business 17:13
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Turkey 17:13
More letter bombs found at Dutch offices Europe 17:08
Tesla seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering US 17:05
SOCAR implements social projects in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Oil&Gas 17:04
Hajiyev: Some forces with radical thinking emerged in European Parliament after recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan Politics 17:04
Turkey discloses number of tourists coming from Uzbekistan Turkey 16:56
Turkmen new national security minister appointed Turkmenistan 16:40
Azerbaijan's CEC considering OSCE ODIHR appeal on parliamentary elections Politics 16:38
E-commerce reaches record levels in Azerbaijan Finance 16:19
Iran to put up various oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 16:08
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Turkey 16:07
Anglo Asian Mining company completes refinancing loan with Azerbaijani big bank Business 15:42
Kazakhstan to introduce changes to country's agro-industrial complex dev't program Business 15:24
Global oil demand to dip to lowest level since 2011 Oil&Gas 15:22
Azerbaijan’s persimmon export volumes for last year revealed Business 15:16
Azerbaijan working to export persimmons to Baltic countries Business 15:13
Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell! Society 15:02
Georgia cuts fuel imports and consumption Oil&Gas 14:53
List of Azerbaijan’s main countries for export revealed Business 14:50
Georgia’s external trade turnover up Business 14:45
SOCAR's Azerikimya, Petkim ink experience sharing agreement Oil&Gas 14:41
Azerbaijan shows high activity in ensuring digital transformation of its economy ICT 14:14
IMF: Georgia’s economy growth remains strong Business 14:10
Uzbekistan Airlines announces new flights to Germany Transport 14:07
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill Oil&Gas 13:57
New steam turbogenerator being built at Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:57
French unemployment fell to 11-year low in fourth quarter Europe 13:46
Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel Israel 13:46
Deputy minister reveals ICT revenues in Azerbaijan for last year ICT 13:39
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender to buy controller for valves Tenders 13:34
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:25
Kazakhstan talks joining to Power of Siberia 2 with Russia Oil&Gas 13:23
Solar panels installed in highland settlements of Georgia Oil&Gas 13:17
Annual ethylene production of SOCAR plant to double in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:15
SOCAR talks expansion details of Southern Gas Corridor sections Oil&Gas 13:15
Manufacturing of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases Business 12:56
TAP’s capacity sufficient to cover Italy’s potential gas deficit Oil&Gas 12:50
Iran releases report on launch of Zafar 1 satellite Business 12:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan done great job in developing digital economy Business 12:26
Uzbekistan plans to expand territory of one of its most ancient cities Construction 12:20
EDB to support Big Almaty Ring Road construction in Kazakhstan Transport 12:15
Volume of foreign capital in Uzbekistan growing Business 12:04
Kazakhstan reveals stats on purchases, sales of real estate Business 12:02
Number of cargo ships passed through Dardanelles in 2019 disclosed Turkey 12:01
Turkmenistan's state concern increases oil production Oil&Gas 11:57
Oil market to be in surplus in Q1 2020 due to coronavirus Oil&Gas 11:34
Uzbekistan eyes to attract foreign companies for managing its airports Tenders 11:33
Modernization of SOCAR's Azerikimya PU to end in 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 13. Finance 11:20
BP’s business to be completely transformed over coming decades Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan evacuates more of its citizens from China Kazakhstan 11:12
Iran bans sale of foreign goods at domestic fairs, exhibitions Business 11:08
Turkey increases export to D-8 countries Turkey 11:06
Turkmenistan, Romania hold inter-MFA consultations Turkmenistan 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 12 Oil&Gas 11:02
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 13 Finance 11:00
All news