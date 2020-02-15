President Aliyev: Armenian PM interprets unsuccessfully true meaning of UNSC resolutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Trend:

“Prime Minister of Armenia interprets unsuccessfully the true meaning of UNSC resolutions. Falling in forgetfulness that UNSC resolutions demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on Feb.15.