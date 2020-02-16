MFA: All responsibility for bloody provocation which serves to rising tension lies with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The Armed Forces of Armenia blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and the serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army Seymur Alasgarov was killed by a sniper on Feb. 15, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"This provocation by the Armed Forces of Armenia just on the eve of the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the margins of the Munich Security Conference demonstrates that Armenia, as it was before the meeting of the foreign ministers of two countries in Geneva at the end of January in a provocative manner continuously and consistently, intends to jeopardize and even undermine the ongoing peace process under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the ministry's spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"All responsibility for this bloody provocation which serves to rising tension lies with Armenia," Abdullayeva added.

"May the soul of our Martyr rest in peace."