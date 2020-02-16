Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always found some excuses in order not to continue in very decisive moment of negotiations

Politics 16 February 2020 14:41 (UTC+04:00)
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always found some excuses in order not to continue in very decisive moment of negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Armenian leaders, always in the very decisive moment of negotiations, found some excuses in order not to continue, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"You know, during my experience of negotiation with Armenian leaders, I had this opportunity with two predecessors of Mr Pashinyan. Always in the very decisive moment of negotiations they found some excuses in order not to continue. Otherwise, to put it, all of them wanted to keep status quo unchanged but all of them tried to do it differently. Now, when Prime Minister Pashinyan talks about his proposal that the resolution must be accepted to the people of Azerbaijan, I answered to that and I said what is acceptable to the people of Azerbaijan? People of Azerbaijan, those who suffer from Armenian aggression want to go back to their homes. It is their fundamental right. They are deprived from this right for almost 30 years. Because Armenian leadership, it is not Nagorno-Karabakh, and when Prime Minister talks about the so-called self-defense forces of Nagorno-Karabakh again he is telling thing which is not true. Because he knows very well and I know, that more than 80 percent of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh army are citizens of Armenia, and this is true, maybe even more than 80 percent. Therefore, there is no Nagorno-Karabakh army. There is no Nagorno-Karabakh republic. Only two parties to the conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"Ask the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Who are the parties to the conflict? They will say the same. Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh is not. Why is not? It is other question, but it is not and we are not going talk to them. We are talking to aggressor. We are ready to talk to Nagorno-Karabakh in case, Armenia stops funding this illegal entity, Armenia pulls back all their military troops from Nagorno-Karabakh and completely withdraws from our territory. And then, we will have arguments to talk to this people. But until then there is no way and they want to keep status quo unchanged. They think that they can keep these territories under occupation forever, and I am sure that will not be the case, and our territorial integrity must be restored. We had, coming to the second part, we had exchange of journalists recently. And I think that was an experience which we need to evaluate. We need to evaluate its positive and negative side. Because part of society in Armenia and in Azerbaijan was not very supportive to that format but that was the decision by two leaders to try. We want to try every opportunity to find a peaceful settlement. To persuade Armenian people that they can not live like that forever. They need to find solution with us, and live in the future, in peace as neighbors," President Ilham Aliyev added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly increases
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly increases
Turkmenistan's health ministry opens tender to buy medicines
Turkmenistan's health ministry opens tender to buy medicines
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Any solution which will be achieved as a result of peaceful negotiation must provide preservation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should at last very clearly explain to Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent country! Politics 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev: No Armenian historical legacy in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always found some excuses in order not to continue in very decisive moment of negotiations Politics 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev: It won't be possible to agree on status without beginning of liberation of territories Politics 14:41
Chinese gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup individual trampoline program Society 14:40
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 13:09
Iran's dairy exports up Business 12:58
Finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:58
Azerbaijan's Farid Mustafayev to compete in finals of FIG World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:12
All types of gymnastics actively develop in Azerbaijan Society 11:46
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan Other News 11:32
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart Politics 10:59
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues Business 10:59
Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports: ambassador of Colombia (PHOTO) Society 10:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sums up results for 2019 Finance 10:16
1665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China China 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb. 15-16 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29 Other News 09:24
Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak Other News 08:57
Iraqi base hosting US troops in Baghdad's Green Zone hit by rockets Arab World 08:21
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference World 07:48
Two people die of alleged use of illegal drugs in Northern California US 07:01
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Mideast situation Turkey 06:13
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sorong of Indonesia: USGS Other News 05:37
Flights canceled amid flood alerts as second storm in week hits Britain Europe 04:00
Armed gang kills at least 30 in northwest Nigeria, police say Other News 02:54
Erdogan demands Syrian forces immediately leave Idlib Turkey 02:11
Finalists in trampoline competitions in FIG World Cup among synchronous pairs named Society 02:00
Finalists named for trampoline competitions among men and women in individual program Society 01:32
Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians Arab World 01:11
Ex-president Mutallibov calls Armenian PM’s statement on Azerbaijanis’ involvement in Khojaly genocide as ridiculous Politics 00:50
President Aliyev: Status must not interfere with territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 15 February 23:42
President Aliyev: Armenian PM interprets unsuccessfully true meaning of UNSC resolutions Politics 15 February 23:27
President Ilham Aliyev taught a lesson to Pashinyan Politics 15 February 23:20
President Ilham Aliyev: All Armenian leaders tried differently to hold status quo Politics 15 February 23:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians destroyed our cultural heritage in seized lands Politics 15 February 21:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community Politics 15 February 21:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 15 February 21:18
Munich Security Conference features panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:14
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 20:28
The best moments of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 15 February 20:00
Shell talks year-end summary of work in Kazakhstan, shares future plans Oil&Gas 15 February 19:56
Colombian Ambassador meets athletes within FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 15 February 19:43
Cavusoglu says Russia's S-400 shipments to stay unaffected by disagreements over Idlib Turkey 15 February 19:21
Chinese tourist in France becomes Europe's first coronavirus death Europe 15 February 18:34
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed in Armenian provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 February 17:59
Emotions of fans at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15 February 17:56
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova presents her program within FIG World Cup (PHOTO) Society 15 February 17:44
Belarusian gymnast shares impressions from FIG World Cup in Baku Society 15 February 17:38
FIG World Cup excellently organized in Baku - Russian gymnast Society 15 February 17:06
Azerbaijan plays important role in int’l sports - ambassador Society 15 February 16:33
Media group of Azerbaijan’s CEC investigates over 220 video footage over elections Politics 15 February 16:14
Panahov: Precinct election commissions that committed serious violations to be dissolved Politics 15 February 16:08
Azerbaijan’s CEC: Appeals on violations at polling stations should be sent to DECs Politics 15 February 16:06
Azerbaijan’s CEC upholds voting results for 77th Astara constituency Politics 15 February 15:54
Azerbaijan’s CEC to decide on received appeals Politics 15 February 15:53
Iran has semi-finished projects in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 15 February 15:42
Iran's West Karoun to boost oil production Oil&Gas 15 February 15:38
German Reverse Logistics Systems GmbH eyes co-op in waste recycling with Kazakhstan Business 15 February 15:33
Giulietto Chiesa: Azerbaijan changing Europe’s energy map via SGC Politics 15 February 15:30
Japan coordinating with U.S. on departure of Americans from ship Other News 15 February 15:25
Georgia discloses amount of debt to Azerbaijan Finance 15 February 15:15
Efforts to bring Caspian gas to Europe entering final stretch - Sefcovic Oil&Gas 15 February 15:10
Internet tariff in Uzbekistan significantly down ICT 15 February 15:08
Kazakhstan looks to establish co-op with Germany's BayWa AG Economy 15 February 15:05
President Ilham Aliyev meets World Bank Managing Director in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 15:00
Panahov: Activities of Azerbaijan’s CEC transparent, completely legal Politics 15 February 14:59
Turkmenistan's GDP significantly increases Business 15 February 14:47
Southern Gas Corridor could be used for exports to Europe from other Caspian countries Oil&Gas 15 February 14:47
Rystad Energy: Southern Gas Corridor, LNG to play important role in diversification Oil&Gas 15 February 14:45
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 15 February 14:44
Number of operating enterprises in Uzbekistan rapidly increasing Business 15 February 14:38
Ukrainian gymnast happy with FIG World Cup taking place in Baku Society 15 February 14:37
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase accumulators via tender Tenders 15 February 14:23
Turkmenistan's health ministry opens tender to buy medicines Turkmenistan 15 February 14:15
Total profit of Azerbaijan’s banks increases Finance 15 February 13:55
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling continues at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15 February 13:26
Kazakhstan considers introduction of OECD standards to be of great importance Business 15 February 13:24
Finalists in women’s tumbling competitions at FIG World Cup in Baku defined Society 15 February 13:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 15 February 13:06
International Financial Corporation: IFC, WB to support Uzbekistan in renewable energy deployment Oil&Gas 15 February 13:02
Physical volume index of Kazakhstan’s GDP in 2019 revealed Business 15 February 12:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15 February 12:53
How import ban affects Iran's domestic production? Business 15 February 12:50
Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev: I’ll try to perform in finals better than in qualifications Society 15 February 12:50
President Ilham Aliyev meets president, CEO of Int’l Crisis Group in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 12:49
Milk processing plant launched in Georgia Business 15 February 12:35
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 15 Finance 15 February 12:24
Georgia begins construction of Wine Cultural Center Business 15 February 12:21
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics &Tumbling Society 15 February 12:18
Central Bank of Iran to run open market operation again Business 15 February 12:13
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.14 - Feb.15 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 February 12:12
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling prepares surprise for spectators Society 15 February 12:09
Iran to connect its railway to seaport in Gilan province Transport 15 February 12:00
Number of trade enterprises in Uzbekistan rapidly grows Finance 15 February 11:27
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks increase Finance 15 February 11:22
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15 February 11:16
Uzbek brand cars on top of sales in Kazakhstan Business 15 February 10:47
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender for diagnostic services Tenders 15 February 10:39
All news