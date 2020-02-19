Italy consistently makes effort to facilitate Azerbaijan’s relations with EU: ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy consistently makes an effort to facilitate Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU, Augusto Massari, Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan told Trend.

“In this regard, a new EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Agreement is a major goal – as well as with other key organizations we are a part of – and, among these, let’s not forget Baku’s partnership with NATO,” he said.

“Our key aims are not only bilateral in nature: we see, appreciate and support Baku’s wish to maintain strong and mutually beneficial ties with European countries and institutions.”

As for Italian-Azerbaijani relations, Massari said this relationship originated centuries ago

“I would not reduce our relationship to economic factors. This relationship originated centuries ago, and today it is a friendship between peoples, characterized by an increase in mutual tourist flows, by the Azerbaijani love for “Made in Italy” products and Italian lifestyle, and by an increasing interest in Italian culture, with our language now being taught in three Universities in Baku. The same is true from our side, as more and more Italians know and appreciate Azerbaijan as a cultural destination and as a place to work – we already have the largest expatriate community among EU countries!” said Massari.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn