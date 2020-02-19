Azerbaijan Central Election Commission annuls voting results from 4 polling stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The appeal of Samira Rafullayeva, a candidate for the Azerbaijani Parliament from the 30th Surakhani constituency was looked into at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 19, Trend reports with reference to the CEC.

It was noted during the meeting that the candidate, in her appeal, reported violations in several polling stations of the constituency.

CEC member Ilham Mammadov said that the appeal was considered in accordance with law. As a result, it was found out that actions, contradictory to the requirements of the Electoral Code, occurred in several polling stations of the 30th Surakhani constituency.

Therefore, Ilham Mammadov proposed to declare the voting results from the 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th precincts of the constituency invalid.

The proposal was accepted after the vote.

The snap parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.