President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Rome (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria in Rome.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.