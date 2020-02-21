Turkey's President to arrive in Azerbaijan on one-day visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Azerbaijan on a one-day visit on February 25, the Presidential Cabinet of the Republic of Turkey told Trend on Feb. 21.

Within the framework of the visit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.