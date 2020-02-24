Azerbaijan, Turkey to strengthen diaspora activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will strengthen diaspora activities, a source at the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend.

According to the source, currently, this is one of the most crucial topics.

"Despite the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking the right position, unfortunately, serious propaganda is being conducted against both states today, especially in the West," the source said.

"Strengthening diaspora activities will be an important step in combating propaganda against our countries," the source added.

The creation of a joint diaspora will soon be on the agenda, the source said.

It was stressed that Turkey is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu