First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO)

Politics 23 February 2020 09:11 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been awarded the highest Papal Order of Knighthood-Order of Pope Pius IX (Dama di Gran Croce dell’ordine Piano) in the Vatican.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded in recognition of her contributions to the development of culture, as well as mutual relations with the institutions of the Holy See.

The Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin presented the Order to Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Order of Pope Pius IX was founded in 1847.The Order is often given for particular services for Church and society.

The Grand Cross is the highest rank presented to heads of state and high-ranking statesmen.

The current President of the Itaian Republic Sergio Mattarella, a number of former heads of Italy, including Giorgio Napolitano, as well as crowned people-Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Albert II, King of the Belgians are also among the awardees.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia's trade turnover with Israel declines
Georgia's trade turnover with Israel declines
Integer buys Israeli medical device co Inomec
Integer buys Israeli medical device co Inomec
Israel's Wix.com sees 2020 revenue reaching almost $1 billion
Israel's Wix.com sees 2020 revenue reaching almost $1 billion
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani gas to give leverage to Italy in talks with other suppliers: French expert Oil&Gas 10:10
At least 7 dead in Ecuador traffic accident World 09:50
China’s LNG demand to drop amid coronavirus outbreak Oil&Gas 09:26
President Ilham Aliyev completed state visit to Italy (PHOTO) Politics 09:17
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 09:13
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 09:11
Sanders projected for decisive win in Nevada, Biden on track for second place US 08:20
At least 7 dead in Ecuador traffic accident Other News 07:03
Shooting reported at shisha bar in Germany's Stuttgart, no injuries Europe 05:51
9 dead, 5 injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir Other News 05:05
5.5-magnitude quake hits West Chile Rise Other News 04:32
Now to end 'long suffering': South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president Other News 03:40
IMF chief, Argentina flag path to new debt deal after G20 meet in Riyadh Finance 02:53
France's Macron: unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end Economy 01:17
Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead Iran 22 February 23:29
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march Europe 22 February 22:35
Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues Other News 22 February 21:49
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan adopts resolution on reaffirming respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 22 February 20:51
EU-wide Karabakh rally held in Berlin Politics 22 February 20:31
Facial recognition company Clearview AI probed by Canada privacy agencies Other News 22 February 19:28
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one more polling station Politics 22 February 17:56
Azerbaijani CEC upholds district election commission’s decision on 30th Surakhani constituency Politics 22 February 17:52
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one more polling station Politics 22 February 17:48
Director General: Central Bank to meet Iran's trade needs Finance 22 February 17:47
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one poling station in Yevlakh constituency Politics 22 February 17:34
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal (Photo) Politics 22 February 17:27
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 17:27
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important Politics 22 February 17:24
Iran’s Guardian Council discloses number of complaints during parliamentary elections Politics 22 February 17:07
Meeting on parliamentary election results kicks off in Azerbaijani CEC Politics 22 February 16:55
Production of some industrial products down in Iran Business 22 February 16:48
Production of some chemicals and petrochemicals up in Iran Oil&Gas 22 February 16:16
Iran’s Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 22 February 15:58
EU-wide Karabakh rally to be broadcast live (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 15:18
Production of mining materials up in Iran Business 22 February 15:08
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group continues construction of residential complex in Sumgayit Construction 22 February 15:00
WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link Europe 22 February 14:59
Azerbaijan's dairy products become more popular abroad Business 22 February 14:57
Kazakhstan prohibits tours to coronavirus-exposed countries Tourism 22 February 14:44
Uzbekistan boosts production of light vehicles Business 22 February 14:00
Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 22 February 13:50
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company announces tender to buy UPS Tenders 22 February 13:49
Italy to support protection and promotion of Azerbaijani historical monuments Politics 22 February 13:49
Small enterprise to open in Azerbaijani district Economy 22 February 13:46
Kazakhstan’s oil producing Karazhanbasmunai company to buy fuel via tender Tenders 22 February 13:35
SOCAR discloses payments to state fund Oil&Gas 22 February 13:31
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender for equipment inspection Tenders 22 February 12:40
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 22 Finance 22 February 12:27
Turkey increases exports of citrus fruit to Georgia Business 22 February 12:24
ERIELL continues development of new wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 February 12:24
Turkey increases export of petroleum and petroleum oils to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 February 12:24
Malaysia says American coronavirus case now tests negative for virus Other News 22 February 12:19
Georgia cuts knitwear exports to Turkey Business 22 February 12:12
Georgia increases export of flours, meals and pellets to Turkey Business 22 February 12:09
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz opens tender to rent equipment Tenders 22 February 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 22 February 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 22 February 11:58
Uzbekistan holds talks with Egypt's El Sewedy Electric Oil&Gas 22 February 11:58
Azerbaijan is not only of strategic importance to Italy, but whole EU: Dutch expert Oil&Gas 22 February 11:39
US sends protective equipment to Uzbekistan amid coronavirus spread Uzbekistan 22 February 11:14
Iran announces parliamentary election results in more constituencies Iran 22 February 11:03
Over 6,000 kilometers of roads laid in Azerbaijan within five years Economy 22 February 10:53
Georgia increases export of ferro-alloys to Turkey Business 22 February 10:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.21- Feb.22 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 February 10:32
Epsilon expanding gas transmission infrastructure in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 February 10:18
Baku to host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition on financial technologies Finance 22 February 10:14
Even if JCPOA eliminated, Iran-Turkey trade to remain consistent - Chamber of Commerce Business 22 February 10:03
Turkmenistan discloses funds allocated for construction of new regional center Business 22 February 10:00
President Ilham Aliyev viewed building designed to host Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 09:52
Next generation pilots in Azerbaijan to be trained on Italian M-346s Politics 22 February 09:49
Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for two days Other News 22 February 09:44
Iran's stock market trade grows Business 22 February 09:39
Cost of Kazakh, Kyrgyz border checkpoints modernization revealed Transport 22 February 09:18
President Ilham Aliyev met with mayor of Rome (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 09:17
Iran's 11th parliamentary election results for 23 constituencies announced Iran 22 February 09:16
Georgia notes benefits of Southern Gas Corridor for country Oil&Gas 22 February 09:16
Turkey reveals data on its chemical products export to Iran Turkey 22 February 09:09
Death toll of flash flood rises to 7 in Indonesia Other News 22 February 08:42
London police charges man over stabbing attack at mosque Europe 22 February 08:07
Wuhan virus to more severely affect oil market with prolonged containment Oil&Gas 22 February 07:53
S. Korea reports 142 more cases of novel coronavirus, total soars to 346 Other News 22 February 07:29
Macron says France, Germany call for ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib Europe 22 February 06:55
Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign US 22 February 06:12
China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21 Other News 22 February 05:25
British passengers from virus-hit cruise ship due to arrive home Europe 22 February 04:37
First patient dies from coronavirus in Italy Europe 22 February 03:52
Qatar Airways freighters depart for China with coronavirus medical relief Arab World 22 February 03:13
UAE records two new coronavirus cases, total number reaches 11 Arab World 22 February 02:27
No decision in US on possible deployment of Patriot systems in Turkey US 22 February 01:45
Zarif, UN chief discuss Afghanistan's latest developments on phone Politics 22 February 01:02
WHO officials say coronavirus outbreak in Iran is ‘very worrisome’ Society 22 February 00:21
Swiss UBS revises oil price forecast amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 21 February 23:43
Hong Kong to allocate 3.85 bln USD for fight against epidemic Other News 21 February 23:34
Uniper sells important component of Central Germany's energy supply Oil&Gas 21 February 23:17
Integrated subsea contracts reach record high in 2019 Oil&Gas 21 February 23:04
Companies interested in acquiring Greek DEPA revealed Oil&Gas 21 February 22:51
Oil prices to fall sharply if OPEC leaves quotas unchanged Oil&Gas 21 February 22:47
TAP to shape Italy’s gas market in several ways: WoodMac Oil&Gas 21 February 22:40
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Xinjiang Other News 21 February 22:10
Erdogan, Putin reiterate commitment to all agreements on Syria's Idlib Turkey 21 February 21:38
All news