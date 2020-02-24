Azerbaijan-Italy co-op getting stronger - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Italy is one of Azerbaijan’s main political and economic partners, and the relations between the two countries are of multi-vector nature, Azerbaijani political analyst Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

“Thanks to the visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, our cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, transport, science, education, innovations, defense and security, as well as culture, has become even stronger,” Ahmadli noted.

The political analyst said that the Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership, signed during the visit, provides an excellent clue to explain the current nature of relations between the two countries.

“This document means that one of the political and economic centers of power in Europe, one of the members of the G7, has become Azerbaijan’s strategic partner,” Ahmadli added. “This can be seen as continuation of the diplomatic victory in Munich. The provisions set forth in the Joint Declaration also confirm this. The territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty has been secured. The parties expressed support for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations within the norms and principles of international law. This also made it clear that Pashinyan’s flimsy “Munich theses” weren’t taken seriously by Europe.”

The analyst noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most respected and worthy players in the system of international relations.

“The importance of our country for the EU is growing, and our state fully uses all these opportunities to ensure its national interests,” Ahmadli added.