State dinner hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev in Rome (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Politics 24 February 2020 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 04:50 on Feb. 20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has hosted a state dinner in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

First lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also attended the dinner.

Prior to the dinner, the heads of state exchanged keepsakes.

Members of the Azerbaijani and Italian delegations were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella, Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the daughter of the Italian President Laura Mattarella.

The heads of state made speeches at the event.

Speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President!

Dear Madam Laura Mattarella!

Ladies and gentlemen!

Mr. President, first of all, I would like to express my gratitude to you for the invitation to pay a state visit to Italy and for the hospitality extended to me and the delegation.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have a long history. On the rocks in the Gobustan State Historical Reserve, where the petroglyphs included in the UNESCO World Heritage List over 30 millennia old are located, there are inscriptions of the Roman legions in the Latin language dating back to the 1st century BC. These inscriptions confirm that the legions of the Roman Empire were in Azerbaijan. Italian traveler Marco Polo mentioned Azerbaijan in his records. In the 15th century, political and diplomatic relations were established between the Azerbaijani state of Aghqoyunlu and the Venetian Republic. In 1469-1478, the Embassy of the Venetian Republic operated in Azerbaijan. At that time, there were contacts between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Naples. During the existence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim world in 1918-1920, diplomatic relations were established between Azerbaijan and Italy. A diplomatic mission of Italy functioned in Baku. In 1972, the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, and the Italian city of Naples were declared twin cities. Currently, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy is successfully developing in all areas.

The official visit of Mr. President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan in 2018 made a significant contribution to the development of our ties. We appreciate the decorating of Mehriban Aliyeva and myself with the highest state orders of Italy during this visit in recognition of our contributions to the development of friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Mr. President, we had a very fruitful meeting today. The issues discussed during the meeting confirm the strategic essence of the relations between the two countries. During the state visit, more than 20 documents are to be signed. Among them, I would like to emphasize the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership” between Azerbaijan and Italy. This document will take our relationship to an even higher level. The “Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership” once again confirms the support of Azerbaijan and Italy for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of each other. The document also reflects an unequivocal position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on these principles. These principles are consistent with the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in relation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict requiring the withdrawal of aggressive Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. For many years, Armenia has occupied the territory of Azerbaijan and conducted ethnic cleansing. More than a million of our compatriots have become refugees and internally displaced persons. The conflict should be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Our mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic sphere is continuously expanding. Our trade turnover is at a high level. Italy is Azerbaijan’s number one partner in the field of trade and export. The total volume of our trade with Italy in 2019 exceeded $6 billion. Azerbaijan accounts for 92 percent of Italy’s trade with countries of the South Caucasus. For many years, Azerbaijan has been supplying crude oil to Italian consumers, which accounts for 17 percent of the oil consumed in Italy. Last year, Azerbaijan was the biggest supplier of crude oil to Italy. Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in the implementation of one of the largest infrastructure projects in Europe – the Southern Gas Corridor, which is being implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan. The implementation of TAP, the last segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is nearing completion .

Our relations in the field of culture are developing successfully. In 2012, the statue of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi was unveiled in the famous Villa Borghese park in Rome. Currently, there is training in the specialization of translation into Italian at the Azerbaijan University of Languages. A Center of Italian Language is in operation. Italy is one of the main countries of Europe where Azerbaijani students are receiving education.

Italy is the cradle of ancient civilization. Azerbaijan is very fond of Italian culture, art and cinema. A large number of Azerbaijani tourists visit Italy every year. Over the past three years, the number of visitors from Italy to our country has increased by more than 40 percent.

Dear Mr. President and dear Mrs. Laura Mattarella, I wish your country and the friendly people of Italy well-being, development and progress!

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports disclosed
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports disclosed
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Greece via Turkish ports disclosed
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Greece via Turkish ports disclosed
Oil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
Oil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of service companies increases in Uzbekistan Finance 11:58
Turkmenistan extends tender to start production of spunlace Tenders 11:57
Weekly prices on Azerbaijan's oil for Feb. 17-21 Oil&Gas 11:49
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 11:46
Russia, Uzbekistan buy polyethylene in Turkmenistan Business 11:43
Turkmenistan increases import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 11:43
Turkey's steel export to Kazakhstan slightly increases Turkey 11:38
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Greece via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 11:38
Oil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand range of products Business 11:37
U.S. extradition bid for Assange to go before a British court Europe 11:36
Iraq closes border crossing with Kuwait amid coronavirus spread Arab World 11:35
Turkmenistan restores electricity supply to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijan seriously studying WHO recommendations on coronavirus Politics 11:28
Iran allocates funds to fight coronavirus Iran 11:24
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 24 Business 11:06
Compulsory types of insurance – driver for development of Azerbaijan’s insurance market Economy 10:57
Hikmet Hajiyev: Khojaly genocide - crime against humanity Politics 10:57
Kuwait says three people who traveled to Iran have new coronavirus Arab World 10:56
Manufacturing of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases Business 10:47
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 21 Oil&Gas 10:46
Raising trust in insurance - key to successful development of Azerbaijani insurance sector Economy 10:44
Turkmenistan discusses joint projects with UNFPA Turkmenistan 10:40
Volumes of cargo transshipment from China via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:38
Israel Electric buys gas 45% below Tamar prices Israel 10:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 24 Finance 10:36
Truth about Khojaly genocide should be conveyed to even more people - Turkish MP Politics 10:36
SOCAR talks on work on promising structure Oil&Gas 10:36
Investors seek dollars as global virus spread widens Other News 10:21
Azerbaijan’s Rattan company to export wicker furniture to CIS Business 10:20
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 24 Finance 10:08
Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice to buy equipment via tender Tenders 10:07
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for railway reconstruction Tenders 10:05
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to buy spare parts for membrane station Tenders 09:59
Azerbaijan, Turkey to strengthen diaspora activities Politics 09:57
Site for construction of large residential complex in Azerbaijan's Ganja city determined Construction 09:49
New Zealand extends ban on China arrivals; no curbs yet for other nations Other News 09:47
Iran to stop rail import Business 09:45
Azerbaijani winery to introduce new line of production Economy 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.23- Feb.24 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Zarif calls for EU compliance with JCPOA Nuclear Program 09:29
Central Bank of Iran warns against hasty steps due to foreign currency hike Finance 09:28
Iran intends to increase pensions and wages Business 09:26
Georgia reveals volume of exports to Japan Finance 09:25
Iran approves new regulation for cars stuck at customs Business 09:22
Kazakhstan reaches its target indicators for crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:21
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines looking to launch flights to Kazakh cities Transport 09:20
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763 Other News 08:41
Jewish Community Center evacuated in New York over bomb threats US 08:12
Polyethylene terephthalate production complex to be built in Atyrau Kazakhstan 07:55
Death toll from coronavirus in mainland China reaches 2,592, over 77,100 infected Other News 07:17
4.7-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey Turkey 07:10
Jean-Yves Le Drian: France, Azerbaijan need to improve trade balance (Interview) Business 07:00
Trump says ready to put his name on US-Taliban peace deal US 06:28
Brent crude price drops below $ 57/ barrel Oil&Gas 05:53
4.6-magnitude quake jolts central Iran Society 05:29
Georgia suspends direct flights with Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Georgia 04:58
S. Korea ups alert to highest level as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 6 Other News 04:24
Argentina's talks with IMF moving 'in the right direction': Mnuchin World 03:49
Iranian Armed Forces to engage in countering coronavirus spread Politics 03:25
Israel carries out strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza: army spokesman (UPDATE) Israel 02:47
Israel confirms 2nd coronavirus case among returnees from Diamond Princess ship in Japan Israel 02:21
Several nations close border with Iran amid coronavirus fears Politics 01:45
Iraqi security forces kill one, wound seven in Baghdad: sources Other News 00:37
France watching Italian situation closely: Health Minister Europe 00:08
Doctor dies of coronavirus infection in south China Other News 23 February 23:15
Italy reports third coronavirus death Europe 23 February 22:40
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolence to Turkey’s president Politics 23 February 22:06
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 23 February 21:54
9 killed in magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Turkey-Iran border (UPDATE) Turkey 23 February 21:50
Russian Innovation Center talks Uzbekistan’s benefits from mutual co-op Business 23 February 21:09
Four killed, two injured in central Philippines car crash World 23 February 20:14
Number of injured after earthquake in Iran rises to 75 Iran 23 February 19:02
Bus accident in south Thailand kills 2, injures 18 Other News 23 February 17:46
Iran reveals voter turnout in parliamentary elections Iran 23 February 16:52
Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran Iran 23 February 16:32
Health official says coronavirus outbreak in Iran 'serious concern' for Georgia Georgia 23 February 16:08
Rouhani says US sanctions similar to coronavirus Politics 23 February 16:01
Final results of 85 constituencies announced in Iranian parliamentary elections Iran 23 February 15:35
Vote counting over parliamentary elections ends in 24 Iranian provinces Politics 23 February 15:25
Kazakhstan's vehicles producers to enter more foreign markets Transport 23 February 15:24
Foreign currency rates rise in Iran due to FATF outcome Business 23 February 15:15
IFC talks on projects implemented in Georgia Finance 23 February 15:12
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 23 February 15:12
Volume of industrial production to increase in Uzbekistan Finance 23 February 15:11
Iran’s SEO reacts to FATF decision to blacklist Tehran Iran 23 February 15:00
President of Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine Kazakhstan 23 February 14:57
Ilam Customs confirms closure of Iran-Iraq border due to coronavirus Iran 23 February 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to open new route from Asia to Europe: Ukrainian expert Politics 23 February 14:47
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Port of Botas disclosed Turkey 23 February 14:46
MP: Azerbaijan’s ties with Italy reach new level Politics 23 February 14:45
Iran’s crude steel production grows Business 23 February 14:34
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Tehran province announced Iran 23 February 14:27
Electricity generation in Iran’s Khuzestan province revealed Business 23 February 13:32
Iran’s Ardabil province to join Int’l North-South Transport Corridor Business 23 February 13:07
Total capital of Central Bank of Iran grows Business 23 February 13:07
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange Business 23 February 12:42
MiG-29k fighter jet crashes near Goa, India Other News 23 February 12:05
Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden headed for second-place finish US 23 February 11:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Feb.22- Feb.23 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 February 10:16
All news