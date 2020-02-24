Azerbaijani Armed Forces suppress sabotage attempt on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

The Armenian Armed Forces, having grossly violated ceasefire on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, have carried out a provocation, Trend reports Feb. 24 with reference to Azerbaijan’s State Border Service.

On Feb. 24, at 07:00 (GMT +4), a sabotage attempt of the Armenian Armed Forces from units located near Koti village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district to a border fighting post near Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district has been suppressed.

The enemy suffered serious losses, one officer was injured, another serviceman was killed.

When suppressing the provocation committed by an enemy sabotage group using mortars and other large-caliber guns, soldier Ibrahim Valiyev died heroically.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.