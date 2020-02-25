MFA: Responsibility for killing Azerbaijani soldier is on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Responsibility for the killing of the Azerbaijani soldier is on Armenia, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"As a result of another gross violation of the ceasefire by the Armed Forces of Armenia, Azerbaijani border guard Ibrahim Valiyev became a martyr on Feb. 24, in the direction of the Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh province. We want to note that the bloody incident occurred on the Azerbaijan -Armenia border. The regular violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian Armed Forces on the state border of the two countries, as well as on the contact line of the troops, as a result of which military personnel and civilians are targeted, clearly demonstrates the true essence of the aggressive policy and 'revolutionary' initiatives of the Armenian leadership," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that with this murder, Armenia again clearly demonstrated that it is an aggressor country, and its attempts to hide behind the puppet regime, created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are completely groundless.

"The above mentioned incident, which occurred on the eve of the commemoration of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, also committed by the Armenian Armed Forces, is another insidious and hypocritical attempt by Armenia to divert the attention of the international community from its heinous acts. The killing of a soldier of the State Border Service guarding the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is a crime and the Armenian side is responsible," the Azerbaijani ministry added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.