President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue acquiring modern weaponry from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan will continue acquiring modern weaponry from Turkey, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while making press statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“An exchange of views took place on further cooperation in the field of defense,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “Last year alone, 13 joint military exercises were conducted. There will be even more this year. Azerbaijan will continue acquiring modern weaponry from Turkey, and we also talked about organizing joint production today.”

“With regard to the economic sphere, my dear brother and esteemed President has recently set the goal of bringing our trade to $15 billion,” the Azerbaijani president added. “I believe that this is possible because last year our turnover increased by 33 percent to reach $4.5 billion. I am sure that the documents signed today, including the agreement on preferential trade, will give a great impetus to the increase in our trade.”

“Currently, about 4,000 Turkish companies work in Azerbaijan, they have done work worth $16 billion in more than 300 projects,” said Ilham Aliyev. “According to these parameters, Turkey ranks first. I believe that mutual investment is also at a very high level. To date, Azerbaijan has invested $18 billion in the Turkish economy and Turkey $12.5 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. Such a scale of investments once again confirms our brotherhood because such amounts may be invested only in a brotherly country.”

“Of course, we had a broad exchange of views on further cooperation today,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Last November, we celebrated the completion of TANAP in Turkey. This is the main component of the Southern Gas Corridor. I am sure that the Southern Gas Corridor will be fully commissioned by the end of this year because the implementation of its latest project, TAP, has reached 92 percent. Other issues related to energy have also been discussed.”

“There are great achievements in the transport sector,” Ilham Aliyev added. “The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway we built together operates successfully. Today we talked about the further functioning of this road, and an important document was signed – a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway. This issue is of particular importance because Nakhchivan has been living in the condition of the blockade for many years because of Armenia’s occupying policy.”

“The delivery of products manufactured in Nakhchivan to foreign markets is a major problem,” said the Azerbaijani president. “The construction of the Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway would eliminate this problem, and this will contribute to the development and well-being of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic where the only land border between Azerbaijan and Turkey passes. Thank you for this agreement. An exchange of views was also held on further activities and the successful development of Nakhchivan. Three years ago, we prepared a list of goods that can be exported from Nakhchivan to Turkey. We are grateful for that too and I am sure that the number of export operations from Nakhchivan to Turkey will increase in the future.”