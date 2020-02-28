Azerbaijani president attends opening of underground pedestrian crossing (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the underground pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev Avenue and Zaki Mammadov Street.
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Latest
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO)
Temenuzhka Petkova: We’re moving towards successful implementation of ambitious Southern Gas Corridor (Interview)
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements