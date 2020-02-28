Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Latest
Russia’s Transneft finishes paying damages to Kazakh companies for spoiled oil Oil&Gas 11:47
President Ilham Aliyev attends Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Politics 11:46
Azerbaijani president attends opening of underground pedestrian crossing (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
Value of unemployment insurance payments in Azerbaijan revealed Economy 11:43
Azerbaijan has wide opportunities for applying financial technologies Economy 11:40
Russian company to help Uzbekistan to explore potential of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 11:35
5th generation combat aircraft to ensure superiority of Azerbaijan over Armenia in airspace Politics 11:22
Saudi Arabia suspends visas issuance to Kazakh citizens amid coronavirus spread Tourism 11:14
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO) Economy 11:09
Russian Expert: Southern Gas Corridor project allows Azerbaijan to diversify its gas markets Oil&Gas 11:00
Slowdown of economic growth globally affects Georgia's exports Finance 10:49
Uzbekistan plans to increase export of horticultural products to Baltic states Business 10:42
Georgia names products most demanded in EU Business 10:35
New Zealand confirms first case of the new coronavirus Other News 10:34
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 10:34
Insurance in Azerbaijan leads in attracting investments in financial technologies Economy 10:33
Oil prices on track for biggest weekly decline in over four years Oil&Gas 10:33
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran Business 10:30
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 27 Economy 10:29
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Jeddah, Medina Transport 10:15
Azerbaijan deploys special laboratories to combat COVID-19 (PHOTO) Society 10:09
El Al suspends flights to Italy and Thailand Israel 10:06
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 28 Finance 10:05
Philippines: No Filipinos in Iran infected by coronavirus Other News 09:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 28 Finance 09:44
Georgia plans to improve water supply in five cities Business 09:43
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total reaches 41 Other News 09:42
Azerbaijan discusses possibility of Romania’s joining Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO) Economy 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.27- Feb.28 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:27
Georgian government talks on privatization of Georgian Railway Transport 09:26
Azerbaijani university opens tender to purchase minibus Tenders 09:06
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26, many Friday prayers canceled Iran 08:49
Hyundai shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus Other News 08:18
Korean Air says it will not allow passengers with fever to fly to U.S. Other News 07:46
Temenuzhka Petkova: We’re moving towards successful implementation of ambitious Southern Gas Corridor (Interview) Oil&Gas 07:01
U.N. chief declares women's inequality 'stupid' and a global shame World 06:18
Turkey, with more dead troops, says it won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe Turkey 05:30
Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4% in January: government Other News 04:41
Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy Finance 03:59
Bed Bath & Beyond to cut about 500 jobs Business 03:17
Facebook to publicly track political sponsored content after Bloomberg's paid memes US 02:30
Botswana commemorates Fallen Heroes Day Other News 01:55
Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent-led consortium Business 01:03
British region of Northern Ireland confirms first coronavirus case Europe 00:25
Spanish pilot killed in military jet crash into sea Europe 27 February 23:51
Kulevi terminal has new bund for oil tanks Oil&Gas 27 February 23:14
Romgaz reduces gas production Oil&Gas 27 February 23:02
StealthMail event in Baku focuses on creating anti-cyber attack software ICT 27 February 22:29
Share of exchange transactions in national currency grows in Azerbaijan Finance 27 February 22:29
Global oil demand to dip to lowest level since 2011 Oil&Gas 27 February 21:28
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipped through Hopa port Turkey 27 February 21:13
Azerbaijan’s Agah Group construction company reveals cost of tender won abroad Construction 27 February 21:01
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction process of high-rise building in Baku Economy 27 February 21:00
Customs Committee talks alleged coronavirus carrier who passed through Azerbaijan Society 27 February 20:59
S&P affirms AzerEnergy company’s rating at BB Economy 27 February 20:53
Azerbaijani minister, US deputy secretary mull ensuring energy security (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 27 February 20:50
Azerbaijan's potential for entrepreneurship in culture & art sector highlighted Business 27 February 20:42
Azerbaijani Brightman company discloses export earnings of 2019 Economy 27 February 20:28
Iran discloses amount of investments made by private sector in ports Transport 27 February 20:21
Azerbaijan’s AzerEnerji restores lost generating capacity of Khachmaz power plant Oil&Gas 27 February 20:18
Turkmen State Customs Service integrating single window project for foreign trade Turkmenistan 27 February 20:16
Iran discloses activity of NIMA system Finance 27 February 19:54
Approximate delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed Oil&Gas 27 February 19:51
Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry Oil&Gas 27 February 19:40
Production of building materials in Azerbaijan to increase Business 27 February 19:24
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launches flights on various routes from Karaganda city Transport 27 February 19:14
Azerbaijani Agricultural Insurance Fund, TARSIM sign declaration of intent Economy 27 February 19:09
Platform for introducing Islamic banking in Azerbaijan ready Economy 27 February 19:08
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for transport maintenance Tenders 27 February 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Yelo Bank to attract repair services for its branch Tenders 27 February 18:47
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to increase trade turnover Business 27 February 18:43
Kazakhstan's Aktobe, Uzbekistan to increase bilateral trade Business 27 February 18:42
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals investments in gold Oil&Gas 27 February 18:40
Azerbaijan okays deal between MOL Group, Chevron on ACG project Oil&Gas 27 February 18:34
Turkmenistan holds meeting on fighting money laundering, financing of terrorism Turkmenistan 27 February 18:27
Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat Georgia 27 February 18:13
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strike deal to open joint car dealership Business 27 February 18:05
Iran’s vice president infected with coronavirus Iran 27 February 18:05
Project in Turkmenistan gets investment from Singapore's Yug-Neftegaz Private Oil&Gas 27 February 18:01
Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities Transport 27 February 18:00
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Factory to increase production, exports by late 2020 Business 27 February 17:55
Money transfers volume increases in Kazakhstan Finance 27 February 17:48
Uzbekistan makes changes to requirements for commercial banks Finance 27 February 17:47
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discloses volume of assets Oil&Gas 27 February 17:42
All visitors entering Georgia via Red Bridge border crossing point checked Georgia 27 February 17:39
Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country Politics 27 February 17:35
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 27 February 17:32
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction Tenders 27 February 17:23
Deadline for gas refining plant construction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field revealed Oil&Gas 27 February 17:14
Ministry of Health of Georgia: No Azerbaijani citizens suspected of coronavirus infection Georgia 27 February 17:11
Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak Business 27 February 17:07
Civil Aviation Agency: Georgia not to cancel flights with other countries at this stage Transport 27 February 17:06
Azerbaijan's Brightman company to enter new foreign markets Business 27 February 16:38
Azerbaijan - Turkey trade continues to grow Business 27 February 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO) Politics 27 February 16:25
Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy Israel 27 February 16:15
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks on reconstruction of big facility in Baku Construction 27 February 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements Construction 27 February 16:11
German companies have good opportunities to take part in Uzbekistan's construction sector Business 27 February 16:11
Investments of German companies in Uzbekistan increase Finance 27 February 16:06
