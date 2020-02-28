Operational Headquarters records 1st coronavirus infection case in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:58).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection in the country, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters.

According to the Headquarters, the infected is a Russian citizen.

The Russian citizen showed the primary signs of a coronavirus when crossing the state border with Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan. Then the Russian citizen was placed in a special box of the hospital. The results of the tests were positive. Currently, the patient's health is stable.

The hospital has all the necessary equipment and professional medical staff to provide the patient with appropriate therapy, as well as to prevent the spread of infection.

Moreover, appropriate measures are being taken to suppress the spread of the virus and its undesirable consequences. Work is underway to identify the persons with whom the patient had close contact, and to identify the source of infection of the patient, as well as the ways of the infections spread.