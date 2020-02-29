Foreign ministry: Hotline created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran (UPDATE 2)

details added (first version posted on 17:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

Trend:

A hotline has been created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran, Trend reports on Feb. 29 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Hot lines have been created in the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz for the return of Azerbaijani citizens who are in Iran.

Azerbaijani citizens willing to return from Iran should contact the diplomatic missions via the following hot lines:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

Phone: (+98 910) 559 56 10

(+9821) 22 55 82 99

(+9821) 22 55 42 55

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

Тел: (+98 902) 095 13 83

(+98413) 333 48 02/04