President Aliyev: All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to identify facts of mask shortage and apply most severe punishment to those committing this

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to identify facts of mask shortage and apply the most severe punishment to those committing this, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the staff of Goranboy District Central Hospital.

“I am told that there is a shortage of masks in pharmacies of late. It is impossible to find an explanation for this because we have a sufficient supply of masks. Apparently, some dealers are trying to take advantage of the situation to increase their illegal incomes. All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to identify such facts and apply the most severe punishment to those committing this. After all, those taking advantage of the situation to resort to unsightly actions in pursuit of their selfish interests should face the most severe punishment. Therefore, I want to once again assure the Azerbaijani public that the Azerbaijani government is taking all necessary measures,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the current picture does not give serious reason for concern.

“No signs of the disease have been detected in the absolute majority of quarantined people. If their condition is in order, they will be discharged after the required time. I believe that this is sufficient information. At the same time, all health workers directly involved in this matter, the Ministry of Health and the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, have been instructed to regularly update the public. I want to say this again: the strengthening of the material and technical infrastructure of our public health system is also designed to counter unexpected situations. Of course, we are building such wonderful hospitals for our citizens to use them. At the same time, in force majeure situations such medical facilities expand our capabilities, of course. I am glad that such an excellent medical institution is already functioning in Goranboy district,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that numerous infrastructure projects have been implemented by the state in Goranboy district.

“On my instructions, the level of gas supply has been increased to 96 percent. Gasification of the remaining villages is currently on the agenda. Several important road projects have been implemented. We opened one of them today. Nevertheless, proposals on the construction of new roads, rural roads are still coming from citizens. Corresponding instructions will be issued and an order signed. Sixty-five percent of roads have been repaired. The drinking water problem was resolved in the city in 2014. I attended the opening of this major project. A modern Olympic sports center is under construction. This is also a necessary facility for athletes and citizens in general because – I said this before and want to say it again – everyone should do play on a regular basis. I once said that everyone should undergo examination, and it is possible to say that we are achieving this goal. I am sure that we will achieve this as well. If everyone regularly does sports, their health will be in order, their immunity will be high, they will live a long time, lead a healthy lifestyle and enjoy life,” said the head of state.

He noted that additional measures related to the development of Goranboy district and creation of jobs will be taken in the future too.

“A carpet factory has been opened in Goranboy. In other words, infrastructure projects, social projects, projects related to job creation are and will continue to be implemented. I congratulate you on the opening of this beautiful hospital again, wish you success and happy upcoming Novruz holidays,” said the head of state.