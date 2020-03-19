Azerbaijani president orders to establish Fund to Support Fund Against Coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:05)

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order “On measures for protection of the health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection”, as part of which a Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus will be established.

The "Procedure for the formation, management and use of the funds to support the fight against coronavirus" is being approved.

The goal of the Fund is to curb the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan and render financial support for the measures which are taken to combat the virus.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

Some 20 million manat ($11 million) has been initially allocated to the Fund from the Presidential Reserve Fund, envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2020, to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of coronavirus upon President Aliyev’s decree.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure funds in the amount specified in the first part of this decree.