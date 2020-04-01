Michael Seibert: We don't recognize so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections“ in Nagorno Karabakh

Politics 1 April 2020 15:04 (UTC+04:00)
Michael Seibert: We don't recognize so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections“ in Nagorno Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

We do not recognize the legal framework of the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections“ that took place yesterday in Nagorno Karabakh, Head of the department of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Michael Seibert stated, Trend reports on Apr. 1.

Both the so-called "elections" and their results are considered illegal, said the statement.

The so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" were held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan on March 31.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

