Ambassador: Azerbaijan greatly supported China in most difficult period

Currently, a pandemic of coronavirus pneumonia is spreading around the world, which threatens the life and health of people and also creates great problems for global security, Chinese ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min said.

Min made remarks in Baku during a speech at the ceremony of transferring medical supplies from China to Azerbaijan as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports.

“Amid the sudden emergence of coronavirus from the beginning of the year, the Chinese government and people, who are not afraid of any difficulties, launched the people's war against the epidemic,” the ambassador said.

“After hard efforts and numerous victims, the situation in China continues to improve, production activity and people's lives are quickly recovering,” Min said.

"On the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan, we have gathered here to conduct a ceremony of transferring China's anti-epidemic materials to help Azerbaijan,” Min said.

“This event is of particular importance and also demonstrates deep and close friendship, high mutual trust between China and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

“During the most difficult period for China, the Azerbaijani government and friendly people from different countries rendered great support to China,” Min said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping.”

“The executive branch of Sumgayit city has sent the necessary assistance to prevent outbreak in Mianyang city of Yichuan province and Xi'an city of Shaanxi province,” the ambassador added.

“Such Azerbaijani public organizations as the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center actively cooperate with China through relevant channels,” Min said.

“We will always maintain friendly relations, which are especially significant in this difficult situation,” the ambassador said.

“As a result of the aggravation of the global epidemiological situation, the Azerbaijani government and people also have faced this problem,” Min said.

“To stress the friendship between China and Azerbaijan, the Chinese government decided to donate 5,000 new types of tests to Azerbaijan to diagnose coronavirus,” the ambassador said. “China will also soon supply the second batch of aid to Azerbaijan, including non-invasive respirators, protective clothing and other items.”

“The Chinese embassy in Azerbaijan will actively carry out relevant work,” Min said. “Moreover, Xi'an city of Shaanxi province, Mianyang city of Yichuan province, Zhejiang city of Guizhou province and other local provinces and cities of China, as well as Azerbaijan’s Huawei Technologies Co. LTD take active measures for as many materials as possible for the prevention of epidemics to be supplied to Azerbaijan. We hope that the abovementioned funds may effectively help Azerbaijan in the work to prevent and control the epidemic.”

“During the recent extraordinary G20 leaders’ summit, Jinping stressed that the main infectious diseases are the enemies of all mankind,” the ambassador said. “The international community must build trust, jointly respond to the difficulties, work together, comprehensively strengthen the international cooperation, unite the efforts to overcome the pandemic and to overcome the main infectious diseases.”

“I believe that with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, China and Azerbaijan will work together to eliminate difficulties, to prevent a pandemic as soon as possible for the sake of great tomorrow!" she stressed.