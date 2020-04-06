Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan: Together we will go through current difficult stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

A significant date is traditionally celebrated in April as the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan was signed on April 4, 1992, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said.

Bocharnikov has commented on the current Russia-Azerbaijan relations on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to http://press-unity.com.

“The fundamental documents of the legal framework of bilateral relations are the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Security between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed on July 3, 1997, and the Declaration of Friendship and Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia dated July 3, 2008,” the ambassador added.

“Twenty-eight years is a rather short period by historical standards, which, however, was enough for the two countries, united by a common centuries-old history, culture and traditions, to build mutually beneficial cooperation in a new format,” the ambassador said.

“Today, the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan, interaction in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, has reached a high level,” Bocharnikov added.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other's interests,” the ambassador said. “The peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan reverently preserve and enhance the traditions of friendship and good neighborliness.”

“Of course, the trusting relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev give an impetus to the strengthening of cooperation between Moscow and Baku,” Bocharnikov said.

“The presidents’ regular friendly contacts and communication are an example of the development of the interstate relations,” the ambassador said. “The presidents of the two countries met three times in 2019. I also would like to mention the official visit of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Moscow.”

“Besides the traditionally intense and constructive political dialogue, I would also like to stress the active development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan,” Bocharnikov said. “In particular, an action plan is being implemented to develop key spheres of cooperation between our countries, consisting of six roadmaps.”

“The positive dynamics in bilateral trade has been strengthened,” the ambassador said. “According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Russian-Azerbaijani trade turnover amounted to $3.2 billion in late 2019, which is an increase of 27.4 percent compared to 2018.”

“Both Russia’s export to Azerbaijan and import from Azerbaijan have grown,” Bocharnikov added. “Thus, we have crossed the psychologically important barrier of $3 billion. This is a good incentive to work to further increase these indicators.”

“The 2019 was very fruitful in terms of the development of our humanitarian ties,” the ambassador said. “Many famous artists, outstanding Russian ensembles came to Azerbaijan and performed before the Azerbaijani public. This is an important factor in maintaining mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples.”

“Unfortunately, all countries are experiencing certain difficulties in the current difficult situation in the world associated with the spread of a pandemic,” the ambassador said. “But in the bilateral relations, Russia and Azerbaijan have not isolated from each other.”

“On the contrary, it is necessary to stress the close coordination of actions in the current conditions by the heads of our governments, who maintain close and friendly mutual contact,” Bocharnikov said.

“I would like to stress the measures to maintain mutual trade in the interests of the economy and the population,” the ambassador said. “I am sure that together we will go through the current difficult stage by supporting and developing mutual understanding, good neighborliness, preserving and enhancing everything that has been achieved within the strategic partnership between our countries.”