More positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan has confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases, Trend reports on April 5 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The condition of 14 people out of them is severe, the condition of 21 people is assessed as moderate while the condition of the rest is stable.

So far, 584 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 32 of them recovered, five people died. Some 547 people are being treated in special hospitals.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.