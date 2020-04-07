President Ilham Aliyev: 600,000 workers, including private entrepreneurs, will be financed at expense of state in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

A total of 600,000 workers, including private entrepreneurs, will be financed at the expense of the state in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“If we take into account the areas that were most affected by the coronavirus, as well as the people engaged in private entrepreneurship, 600,000 people suffer from this situation the most because their jobs have been closed. Everyone already knows about my appeal, my unequivocal demand to entrepreneurs: no staff cuts should be made in this period. However, we must create opportunities for entrepreneurs so that they are not affected,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that a total of 600,000 workers, including private entrepreneurs, will be financed at the expense of the state in Azerbaijan.

“The state has taken on a significant part of their wages and these payments are already beginning. The problems of students and the amount of unemployment benefits – all this is being taken into account. It is for this that 2.5 billion manats are provided. This is a huge figure. I want to say again that our oil revenues have declined, but the health, safety, comfort and well-being of our people are above everything for us. We are demonstrating this again. Turning to all the people of Azerbaijan, I want to say again: be responsible, do not violate discipline and rules, take care of yourself, your children, relatives, so that we can overcome this difficult situation with small losses! Together we are strong! Thank you!” said President Ilham Aliyev.