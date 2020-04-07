President Ilham Aliyev: In event of artificial inflation of mask prices, those involved will be severely punished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

In the event of an artificial inflation of mask prices, those involved will be severely punished, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“The production of disinfectants has been organized in Azerbaijan as well. This issue was also resolved in a short time. Our advantage was that there are several distilleries in the country where disinfectant production has begun. These disinfectants are already on sale. It has been repeatedly noted that in order to wage a more effective fight against the infection, people should be more responsible and pay attention to personal hygiene. But to do that, we need resources – medical masks and disinfectants, which are already on the market today,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that at present, one of the key issues is that pharmacies and other retail outlets should not artificially inflate prices.

“The lack of masks has already led to an artificial overpricing, and sometimes masks were sold from under the counter. This should not be allowed under any circumstances and relevant state bodies need to exercise strict control. In the event of an artificial inflation of prices, those involved will be severely punished because in the current pandemic such actions will be perceived as treason,” said the head of state.