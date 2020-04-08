Azerbaijan's MP: New hospitals to reliably protect public health from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The allocation of 14.8 million manat ($7.7 million) by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the construction of six modular hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds each is one of the important steps taken to protect public health, Azerbaijani MP Ilham Mammadov told Trend on April 8.

During the spread of coronavirus, new hospitals will provide reliable protection of public health, said the MP.

He emphasized that this step is also an important element of social policy.

"As the head of state has repeatedly stated, people are at the center of the policy pursued in Azerbaijan. In the challenging situation that is in the country today in connection with the coronavirus, all the resources of the state have been mobilized to protect the health of the population, and its socio-economic well-being," the MP noted.

“The power of the Azerbaijani economy allows taking the necessary steps in the fight against coronavirus. New hospitals are opening to provide reliable protection of public health. These hospitals will serve people also in the future, after the pandemic ends,” Mammadov said.

The deputy noted that a new mask manufacturing enterprise was recently commissioned in Azerbaijan, and the work being carried out in the country and pursuing long-term goals gives a positive result.

“We welcome the far-sighted policies of President Ilham Aliyev. Even developed countries cannot afford to create such a production enterprise in such a short time. However, the economy of Azerbaijan allows us to carry out these projects,” the MP added.