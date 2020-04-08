Assistant to Azerbaijani president discloses number of citizens brought back from abroad (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to bring back its citizens who are abroad, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

“So far, over 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been returned to the country at the state expense by special charter flights,” said the official.

The assistant to the president said that Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from abroad are on special quarantine.

"We also thank our citizens who are abroad for understanding,” Hajiyev added. “Despite the closed borders, there are exceptional cases. For example, over the last two days, the deceased were transported from Russia on the basis of the principle of humanism and as a result of the considered appeals from the relatives."

Hajiyev added that the country's diplomatic missions abroad are in constant contact with the Azerbaijanis staying there.

“Citizens who need help are supported by our diplomatic missions while students - by the Ministry of Education,” Hajiyev stressed.