Hikmet Hajiyev: While whole world suffering from coronavirus, Armenia continues dirty political games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

The so-called "election", which has been recently held in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, has been strongly condemned and categorically rejected by the international community, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

“Unanimous support was expressed for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” assistant to the president said. “While the whole world is suffering from coronavirus, Armenia continues its dirty political games.”