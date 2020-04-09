President's assistant: WHO highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s work related to coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 17:56 on April 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

The World Health Organization (WHO) highly appreciates the work carried out by Azerbaijan in connection with coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

In the observed global emergency, based on its fundamental principles of foreign policy, Azerbaijan supports cooperation and solidarity in international relations, he added.

“A good example of this is the fact that a resolution on global solidarity in the fight against coronavirus was put forward at the UN General Assembly on April 2. Azerbaijan joined the resolution as a co-author, which is another indicator of Azerbaijan’s commitment to solidarity in the fight against this scourge,” Hajiyev noted.

The official stressed that in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO), effective cooperation has been established, and it has risen to a qualitatively new level.

“As the head of state noted, Azerbaijan invited the WHO expert group to the country, which held important discussions with relevant government agencies, in particular, healthcare. They also praised the work carried out in the country,” said Hajiyev.