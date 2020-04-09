Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council to be held through videoconferencing on Azerbaijani president’s initiative

9 April 2020
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council to be held through videoconferencing on Azerbaijani president’s initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council will be held on April 10 through videoconferencing.

The Summit will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

