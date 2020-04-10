Operational Headquarters appeals to Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Russia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has appealed to the Azerbaijani citizens who wish to return to the country from Russia, the Operational Headquarters told Trend on April 10.

Having closed their borders, a number of countries temporarily restricted entry and exit to their territory as part of the measures which are taken at the international level to prevent the widespread spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

As a result of the suspension of regular flights by most countries since March 2020, an appeal was made for Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad and wishing to return to the country. The Azerbaijani government ensured their return to the country by charter flights from Iran, Turkey, Russia, Italy, Hungary and other countries.

The situation in connection with COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan was analyzed at a subsequent stage. The entry and exit from the territory of Azerbaijan by vehicles and planes have been closed since April 5 till April 20, 2020 to curb the wide spread of the virus with the exception of cargo transportation. The domestic flights were also suspended.

Despite a warning about the closure of borders was given in advance, Azerbaijani citizens living in Russia and willing to return to the country have some difficulties at the checkpoints.

“In connection with the current situation, we urge Azerbaijani citizens living in Russia and willing to return to the country, comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime, and pass registration in the Azerbaijani embassy and consulates in Russia until April 20, 2020,” the Operational Headquarters said.

Due to the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, the decision of opening the borders will be made after April 20, 2020, proceeding from the situation in connection with COVID-19.

Taking into account the opportunities for receiving citizens at the special quarantine points within the country and the dynamics of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19), the issue of returning the citizens registered at the embassies and consulates to Azerbaijan on a certain schedule will be considered.

During the border closure period, as an exception, in case of the death of Azerbaijani citizens in other countries, one relative will be allowed to enter Azerbaijan’s territory while transporting the body (the accompanying person will be on quarantine after entering Azerbaijan).

To protect the health and safety of people during a global pandemic, citizens are required to comply with applicable requirements and rules, not to gather at border checkpoints, thereby violating the quarantine regime of the country of residence.