President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is ready to cooperate with other international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

The Turkic Council as an organization is ready to cooperate with other international organizations, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Dear friends, I believe that the main goal of today's extraordinary summit is to exchange experience in the actions we are taking at national level, support each other at the right time and strengthen solidarity among our peoples. In the current conditions of the global pandemic, member states of the Turkic Council did not withdraw into themselves. The Turkic Council as an organization is ready to cooperate with other international organizations. Azerbaijan also provides support to individual countries,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that of great importance to our economies, trade relations and import-export operations is transportation.

“Azerbaijan, responsibly treating its role as a transit and logistical center between Turkey and Central Asia, has taken additional measures to transport transit goods. In the conditions of mutual understanding and coordination among our countries, international cargo transportation is carried out continuously. Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, in the first three months of 2020, more than 180,000 tons of goods were transported from Turkic-speaking countries through Azerbaijan, which is 40,000 tons more than in the same period of last year,” said the head of state.

He noted that there are good opportunities for our cooperation in the field of health services, including the exchange of experience by medical specialists, and the creation of joint medical commissions.

“In addition, it is important to provide support and assistance to each other's citizens finding themselves in our countries due to the temporary cessation of passenger transport. The measures we have taken are aimed at protecting the health of our countries and alleviating the socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic and ensuring the sustainable development of our economies. I do hope that our countries and peoples overcome this difficult situation with dignity and make a significant contribution to the global fight against the pandemic. Thank you for your attention,” said President Ilham Aliyev.