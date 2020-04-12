Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

The heads of state of Turkic Council have been resolute and acted swiftly towards achieving a steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

“The virtual Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council, held on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 10, 2020, brought together the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other countries,” the expert said.

“The agenda items discussed in the latest Turkic Council Summit are in the strategic interest for all involved countries,” Tase said. “The Turkic Council has been resolute, dynamic and has taken swift actions as the world is succumbed into a public health plague that has taken the lives of over 103,000 people.”

“The strong alliance established under the framework of Turkic Council is an example to be followed by other international organizations,” Tase said.

“The heads of state of Turkic Council have been resolute and acted swiftly towards achieving a steady, effective cooperation in the fields of health care, pharmaceutical manufacturing, economic integration measures and promotion of infrastructure,” the expert said.

“What Turkic Council is doing is far superior to what Brussels has been implementing until today,” the expert said.

“In the post – plague environment, Turkic Council will acquire more leverage and is expected to further strengthen the economic and commercial cooperation and pave the road for a greater cooperation in regional infrastructure, engineering, energy economics,” Tase said.

“International Humanitarian Assistance and effective Crisis Management orchestrated by Azerbaijan’s government is also essential,” Tase said.

“The urgent handling of the ongoing global public health pandemic and implementation of social distancing among the population in a record time – comes first – and it is indeed a success story that places Azerbaijan at the top (achieving great - impressive results in prophylactic medicine or preventive healthcare),” the expert said.