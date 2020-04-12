Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus

Politics 12 April 2020 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

The heads of state of Turkic Council have been resolute and acted swiftly towards achieving a steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

“The virtual Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council, held on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 10, 2020, brought together the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other countries,” the expert said.

“The agenda items discussed in the latest Turkic Council Summit are in the strategic interest for all involved countries,” Tase said. “The Turkic Council has been resolute, dynamic and has taken swift actions as the world is succumbed into a public health plague that has taken the lives of over 103,000 people.”

“The strong alliance established under the framework of Turkic Council is an example to be followed by other international organizations,” Tase said.

“The heads of state of Turkic Council have been resolute and acted swiftly towards achieving a steady, effective cooperation in the fields of health care, pharmaceutical manufacturing, economic integration measures and promotion of infrastructure,” the expert said.

“What Turkic Council is doing is far superior to what Brussels has been implementing until today,” the expert said.

“In the post – plague environment, Turkic Council will acquire more leverage and is expected to further strengthen the economic and commercial cooperation and pave the road for a greater cooperation in regional infrastructure, engineering, energy economics,” Tase said.

“International Humanitarian Assistance and effective Crisis Management orchestrated by Azerbaijan’s government is also essential,” Tase said.

“The urgent handling of the ongoing global public health pandemic and implementation of social distancing among the population in a record time – comes first – and it is indeed a success story that places Azerbaijan at the top (achieving great - impressive results in prophylactic medicine or preventive healthcare),” the expert said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bank of Georgia signs agreement with Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank
Bank of Georgia signs agreement with Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank
Review of Georgia dairy Consumer Price Index
Review of Georgia dairy Consumer Price Index
Georgian, NATO vessels conduct joint naval exercise training
Georgian, NATO vessels conduct joint naval exercise training
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 12 Oil&Gas 12:48
Exports of products via Iran’s Kurdistan province announced Business 12:45
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus Politics 12:44
Iran's petrochemical sector plans to increase production Oil&Gas 12:43
Plans revealed in port of Iran's Anzali Free Zone Business 12:42
IT GRUP Azerbaijan renders assistance to low-income families Society 12:14
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Caspian port of Iran announced Business 12:13
Incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase Finance 12:10
Central Bank of Iran trying to reduce damage on economy Finance 12:09
Number of workshops working with insurance announced in Markazi province of Iran Business 12:08
Production of Iranian Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company with equipment announced Oil&Gas 12:00
Chemical production in Azerbaijan grows Finance 11:44
Expert: Turkic Council Summit further strengthened fraternal ties, cooperation among Turkic states Politics 11:26
Students of UNEC show high activity in “Coursera for Campus” Society 11:01
Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes NW Iran Iran 10:32
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s current investment portfolio consists of more reliable instruments Economy 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths World 09:12
Britain's NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact Europe 08:38
S.Korea reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 10,512 in total Other News 07:58
236 illegal immigrants deported from eastern Libya Other News 07:13
Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 5,000 mark with 86 deaths Other News 06:31
Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day Other News 05:49
North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures Other News 05:03
Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by COVID-19: WHO World 04:51
Users report Twitter failures worldwide ICT 04:15
U.S. senators hold call with Saudi officials urging them to put oil cut in motion Oil&Gas 03:52
Death toll of COVID-19 surpasses 1,000 in Brazil Other News 03:09
Egypt reports 145 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths Other News 02:25
Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport Europe 01:37
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in France reaches 13,832 Europe 00:53
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 90,000 in past day World 00:05
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,316 to 24,413: health authorities Europe 11 April 23:06
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Turkey amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 11 April 21:58
Iranian films to compete at American festivals Society 11 April 20:50
Azerbaijan confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases Society 11 April 19:53
Tighter quarantine in Azerbaijan is becoming necessity: Cabinet of Ministers Society 11 April 18:47
Azerbaijani Parliament thanks all persons fighting against COVID-19 (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 18:34
Azerbaijan's Khazar Inshaat talks ongoing construction of residential building in Baku Construction 11 April 16:44
Bank of Georgia signs agreement with Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank Finance 11 April 15:08
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed World 11 April 15:06
Supervision of Kazakhstan's industrial objects supended due to emergency state Business 11 April 15:04
WHO says looking into reports of some COVID patients testing positive again Europe 11 April 15:00
Azerbaijani musicians living abroad will perform concert programs on social network Society 11 April 15:00
Iran's South Pars Gas Complex talks operation during COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 11 April 14:54
Review of Georgia dairy Consumer Price Index Business 11 April 14:50
Georgian, NATO vessels conduct joint naval exercise training Georgia 11 April 14:49
National Bank of Georgia monitors banknotes to prevent COVID-19 spread Finance 11 April 14:49
Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus created in Azerbaijan Economy 11 April 14:45
LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields Oil&Gas 11 April 14:38
Gas consumption increases in Iran Oil&Gas 11 April 14:35
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 70,000 Iran 11 April 14:24
Japanese Gaina-Pro company ready to implement investment project in Uzbekistan Business 11 April 14:22
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Agency: Farmers' access to unsecured loans to be simplified Finance 11 April 14:19
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days Europe 11 April 14:08
Investors given more areas in Iran's industrial parks of Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari province Business 11 April 14:07
Azerbaijan sees growth of consumer price index Finance 11 April 13:57
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from industrial production Business 11 April 13:50
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for cargo transportation Tenders 11 April 13:49
Production of Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company revealed Oil&Gas 11 April 13:49
Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections Other News 11 April 13:47
Manufacturing and export of Iran’s steel products announced Business 11 April 13:46
Turkmenistan participates in meeting on improving situation in Aral Sea basin Turkmenistan 11 April 13:45
Turkey's exports of citruses to Azerbaijan down Turkey 11 April 13:34
Kazakhstan's Air Astana cancels flights till end of April Transport 11 April 13:33
Revenues of Azerbaijan's consolidated budget exceed forecast Finance 11 April 13:31
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths Other News 11 April 13:07
Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day Russia 11 April 13:06
Tariffs for cargo transportation increase in Kazakhstan Transport 11 April 12:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11 April 12:49
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for supply of flow meters for gas measuring Tenders 11 April 12:37
Licenses for production facilities in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province announced Business 11 April 12:35
Turkmenistan to switch transport monitoring to digital mode Business 11 April 12:31
Uzbekistan launches its first platform for electronic tenders Business 11 April 12:08
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment maintenance services Tenders 11 April 12:06
US Ambassador: Georgia impressively copes with coronavirus challenges Georgia 11 April 12:01
Azerbaijani expert: Oil market can stabilize only after some restrictions lifted Oil&Gas 11 April 11:55
Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance Europe 11 April 11:45
Food prices in Uzbekistan going down Finance 11 April 11:44
New licenses for setting up industrial, production enterprises issued in Iran's Gilan Province Business 11 April 11:44
Azerbaijani mobile operators see revenue growth ICT 11 April 11:43
Exports of products via customs of Iran's West Azerbaijan province announced Business 11 April 11:16
Iranian currency rates for April 11 Finance 11 April 11:00
Turkmenistan to show off its goods for export via digital exhibition Turkmenistan 11 April 11:00
Jack Ma, Alibaba ship medical equipment to Kazakhstan to battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 11 April 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support Politics 11 April 10:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Coronavirus pandemic requires global response because it is global threat Politics 11 April 10:37
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic Politics 11 April 10:31
Flour exports to Uzbekistan down due to coronavirus pandemic Business 11 April 10:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is ready to cooperate with other international organizations Politics 11 April 10:26
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56 Other News 11 April 10:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 April 10:22
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths Other News 11 April 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently Politics 11 April 10:20
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,133, deaths by 171 Europe 11 April 10:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally Politics 11 April 10:13
Production of Iran's Sanabad company increases Business 11 April 10:10
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 11 April 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 11 Uzbekistan 11 April 10:03
Iran's trade with EEU ongoing Business 11 April 10:03
All news