Azerbaijan's MFA: So-called “election” in occupied Karabakh - deliberate game by Armenia

Politics 15 April 2020 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

The so-called “election” organized by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is nothing but a deliberate game, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on April 15.

The ministry was commenting on the so-called "election" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated
