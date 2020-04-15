First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for showing solidarity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post expressing her gratitude to Turkey for Atakule in Ankara was illuminated in colors of Azerbaijan’s flag.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey. Our countries always stand by each other - both in joy and on difficult days. This is our unity, our strength. I wish our peoples the best of health, and our countries peace and prosperity. May Almighty God bless our world! ”