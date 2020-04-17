Azerbaijani MFA thanks Georgia for solidarity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Georgia for the message of solidarity, Trend reports citing the ministry’s Twitter page.
"By illuminating the television tower in its capital, Tbilisi, with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Georgia showed solidarity with Azerbaijan. Thank you, friendly Georgia!" said the message.
The television tower was lit with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag. In the evening, the tower began to glow in blue, red and green colors.
