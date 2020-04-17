Heydar Aliyev Center supports the World Health Organization amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16
Trend:
Projection of the WHO's flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.
Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Reaction of entire int’l community to far-fetched “elections” in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” further strengthens our position
Iran official reveals loans repaid by Keshavarzi Bank to various sectors in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province
Statement of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as UN General Assembly & Security Council documents