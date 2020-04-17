First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17
Trend:
On her official Facebook page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed gratitude to Georgia for projecting the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower.
“I express sincere gratitude to Georgia, with which we are united by historical good-neighbor relations! Supporting each other in difficult moments of challenge is the best manifestation of friendship and brotherhood. I am sure that thanks to the strong will and solidarity of our peoples, we will soon leave behind all the challenges our world faces today! I wish you all good health!” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Facebook post.
