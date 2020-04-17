Azerbaijani parliament adopts report on municipalities (UPDATED)
Details added: first version posted on 12:53
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17
Trend:
Azerbaijani parliament has adopted a report on municipalities, Trend reports on April 17.
The annual report of the body exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities was presented at the parliament’s meeting by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Justice Vilayat Zahirov.
According to him, in 2019 the Ministry of Justice received 80,261 municipal acts (11 percent more than in 2018) for consideration under administrative control, including a legal examination of 1,796 acts conducted by the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
As a result, 77,427 acts (96.6 percent) were declared compliant with the law, Zahirov said.
