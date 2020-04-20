President Ilham Aliyev: National accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

National accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting held through videoconference with the participation of Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“Of course, Azerbaijan as a responsible and reliable member of the world community has taken very important steps to strengthen solidarity in this area both domestically and internationally. I can say that national accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that this once again shows the greatness of our people, demonstrates that we as a people and as a state show maximum solidarity on difficult days, help each other, in particular, provide assistance to low-income families.

“Naturally, first of all, the state, entrepreneurs, public organizations, individuals – we once again demonstrate the best qualities inherent in our people. As you know, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, in which Azerbaijan is currently the chairing country, has become the first organization in the world to conduct a summit in a video conference format. This summit once again demonstrated our solidarity and unity. It showed that we stand by each other on difficult days,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state said that the thousands of letters he has received in recent days indicate that the Azerbaijani people appreciate the work being done by the state.

“Of course, this inspires us even more. This suggests that although people's lives were complicated by the quarantine regime that affected people’s normal life and created problems for many, the vast majority of our people, while aware of this situation, support the state. We must continue to be active in the fight against this disaster, take preventive measures and try to overcome this difficult situation with small losses,” said President Ilham Aliyev.