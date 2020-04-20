President Ilham Aliyev: In current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

In the current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting held through videoconference with the participation of Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“In connection with the economic sphere, we now need to take steps that, in the current difficult conditions, could maintain economic activity, of course. Everyone knows that today, in connection with the pandemic, practically all countries have shut their borders. Work continues only in the field of trade and cargo transportation. However, since shopping centers are closed, there is a decline here. The situation with cargo transportation is relatively normal. Of course, the policies we pursue in the economic sphere, the economic stability create additional opportunities for us in the fight against the pandemic. Three days ago, we talked about the results of the first three months of the year and I do not want to repeat that. So far there is a positive trend,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“But it is possible that in April, May and June there will be a recession, because if we compare the results of the first two months with the results of three months, we can see that there is a decrease in the gross domestic product,” said the head of state.

“Although we see growth, the way things will develop in the coming months, of course, will depend on how long the quarantine regime lasts. At the same time, keep in mind that the quarantine regime will be maintained for some time. What additional actions do we need to take under the quarantine regime in order to maintain economic activity at least to some extent and, as soon as the quarantine regime ends, increase it without wasting time? Therefore, when I say that we must come out of the quarantine regime step by step, this also applies to our economic sphere. You should already have priorities in this area. I want to say again: it is not even ruled out that under the quarantine regime, which will be extended beyond 20 April, we can reopen certain areas. We see from the experience of other countries, including developed ones, that such initiatives are being put forward,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that the quarantine regime has a very negative impact on the economy of every country and we cannot say how long this impact will last.

“Therefore, we need to take such steps in order to be more prepared for the post-quarantine regime during this period. I believe that if the issues I noted are resolved positively, then unofficial employment after the quarantine regime will be eliminated because tens of thousands of employment contracts were concluded during this period and people working informally will be convinced that the only correct course of action is to come out of the shadow economy. Of course, as I have already noted, the current conditions will put a huge moral burden on those who wish to violate economic laws. Let me say again that in the current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal. Therefore, keep in touch with entrepreneurs, continue the contacts in order to educate them and encourage them to work honestly. They need to be shown how much the state has taken upon itself. I don’t want to compare Azerbaijan to any other country, but notice that the salaries of workers in the areas affected by the pandemic are being paid by the state. There are 300,000 people, and this is a lot. There are also about 300,000 representatives of micro-businesses, and the state also pays them as well,” said President Ilham Aliyev.