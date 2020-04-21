Euractiv shows Azerbaijani Heydar Aliyev Center’s video on support for coronavirus-affected countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

A video footage of Azerbaijani Heydar Aliyev Center’s support for coronavirus-affected countries is being shown on the website of the Euractiv media network.

The video footage shows the projection of the flags of Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the EU which is accompanied by music of the corresponding countries on Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center, symbolizing solidarity with the European countries and the EU in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This video footage will be shown on the Euractiv website during the week.