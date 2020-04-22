Azerbaijan's MFA discloses number of people crossing Russian-Azerbaijani border (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

During a special quarantine regime introduced to prevent the widespread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan began to take the corresponding measures to bring the compatriots from Russia back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“So far, 548 people have crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani border since April 20. 'Eve gedirem’ (I am going home) website was created to return the citizens temporarily staying in Russia and wishing to return to Azerbaijan,” the message said.

"In accordance with the registration on the website, the citizens may return by receiving a preliminary notification,” the ministry said. “A group of Azerbaijani citizens has recently returned to Azerbaijan through a special corridor at the border checkpoint with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia, as well as via coordination and cooperation with the Russian corresponding structures. As many as 548 people have crossed the border since April 20, 2020, and all these citizens are on quarantine.”

The people registered on the ‘Eve gedirem’ website will be informed in advance by phone or via SMS about the date of the next transition through the border checkpoint. There is no need for the citizens staying in Russia and registered on the website to arrive at the border checkpoint or at the airport beforehand. They should stay at their place of residence until they receive the corresponding information, said the ministry.